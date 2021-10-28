Receivers are catching on at Abilene High

The Abilene High Eagles are on a 2-game win streak, and the passing game is stepping up as of late.

Eight different receivers caught passes in the Eagles win over Odessa High, and Austin Wood and Daniel Gebhardt combined for 202 yards receiving in the victory over Frenship.

The receivers are a bigger part of the game plan, and the receivers are answering the call.

Daniel Gebhardt says, “We’re good at running, but if we develop our passing game, it just makes us even better. So coach just works to make sure we can play any wide receiver spot, and know all the concepts and routes just so we can be our best.”

Austin Wood says, “It means a lot that coach trusts us to catch the ball. How we develop in practice. It all starts with blocking and catching in practice. You’ve got to work hard and it will pay off in the game.”

Abilene High is on the road on Friday night.

They take on the Midland High Bulldogs and can clinch a playoff berth with a win.