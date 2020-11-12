Receiving duo helping to lead Sweetwater into the playoffs

The Sweetwater Mustangs offense is rolling into the postseason thanks to their leader at quarterback Leo Holsey.

Carr said, “He came straight out of middle school and he’s doing great as a quarterback.”

And their dynamic duo at wide receiver in Darian Carr and Harrison Foster.

McGehee said, “It makes it tough on defenses to double one of them because you’re going to leave the other in a one-on-one situation.”

Holsey said, “Both of them are great athletes, Harry is like 6’3, 6’4, he’s a good person to throw to over the top. Darian is just a speedster with that big vertical.”

The Mustangs offense has averaged over 47 points in their eight games this season and a lot of credit goes to Holsey’s ability to lead the offense.

Leo Holsey said, “Well a lot is my offensive line, they give me a lot of time back there to throw the ball and running the ball they just open up big gaps.”

Head Coach Ben McGehee said, “He’s doing a good job at taking care of the football and I think that’s one of the biggest factors, we’re scoring the ball well in the red zone and he’s making good decisions.”

Holsey’s ability to rely on Darian Carr gives the Mustangs a significant advantage.

McGehee said, “He was our go-to guy and leading receiver from a year ago and so we knew that coming in he was going to be somebody that was going to be a matchup problem for defenses.”

And Harrison Foster, a contributor on both sides of the ball, has become a defensive coordinator’s worst nightmare.

Foster said, “They say Darian’s name a little bit more but we both get the spotlight, it feels good. When there’s a touchdown we go celebrate with each other.”

Darian Carr said, “We really needed him on offense, we had a lot of seniors that graduated last year and he was the one that wanted to step up.”

Harrison Foster said, “Defenses can’t cover both of us, if they double-team Carr they’ve got to look at me or look at anyone else. If they double-team me, we throw to Darian or run the ball, just opens things for everybody.”

The Mustangs look to continue their relentlessness on offense in the Bi-District round of the playoffs Friday against Levelland.