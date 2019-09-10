Records broken as McMurry wins at TLU

SEGUIN, Texas – McMurry University Men’s Golf had a record breaking start to its season, as the War Hawks set new team low rounds for 18 holes, 36 holes and 54 holes as they cruised to a 12-stroke win at the John Bohmann Memorial Invitational at the par-71 Starcke Park Golf Course hosted by Texas Lutheran.

Playing 36 holes Monday, McMurry shot a 279 in the first round to break the previous 18-hole record of 281. Later that afternoon, the War Hawks shot a 291, finishing the first two rounds with a 570, breaking the 36-hole record of 575.

McMurry had its sight set on breaking all three records in the final round Tuesday, as the War Hawks fired a one-under 283 to finish with a one-over 283. McMurry won the event by 12 strokes over the University of Dallas.

Senior Lane Roye led the War Hawks with a second place finish, missing medalist honors by just one stroke. He carded a two-under 211 (70-69-72), with a low round of 69 in round two. Roye led the tournament in scoring average on par-3s with a 2.92.

McMurry placed two others in the top-10, as well, as seniors Brendon Lowrance and Clemente Yanes finished tie for third and tied for sixth, respectively. Lowrance went three-under on par-4s en route to finishing with a one-over 214 (70-74-70).

Yanes got off to a hot start, carding a three-under 69 in round one. Although not as sharp in rounds two and three, Yanes still finished with just a three-over 216 (68-72-76).

Rounding out the McM lineup were seniors Elliot Bourke and Michael Hunt. Bourke tied for 13th, while Hunt tied for 36th. Bourke shot 71 in the first and third rounds to finish with a six-over 219, while Hunt bounced back from a first round 81 to shoot a one-under 70 in the final round to tally a 14-over 227.

Next up McMurry will host the Rockwind Links Intercollegiate at Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs, New Mexico, September 15-16.