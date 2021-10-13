Red-hot McKinney is leading Howard Payne and the ASC

The Howard Payne Yellowjackets return to action this weekend against Southwestern.

The Jackets are led by quarterback Landon McKinney.

Coming into the season, head coach Jason Bachtel knew McKinney was good but maybe not this good.

McKinney leads the American Southwest Conference with 1,696 yards through the air and 21 touchdown passes.

He’s having a great season, and he says his responsibilities go beyond just throwing the ball.

McKinney says, “Well, just being the quarterback, I just want to be the leader of the football team, and I just want to be the hardest worker on the football field, at all times, and if someone is outworking me, that’s a problem. I look at everything I do as competition, and I want to win at everything I do.”

Jason Bachtell said, “Well, really last spring, he was put into a position where he was thrust… He came in as a true freshman quarterback on an American Southwest Conference team, and I’m going to tell you I think our conference is one of the toughest in the nation. I thought he handled you know his demeanor, and his overall presence on the field really, really, well.”

Howard Payne is undefeated this year.

Their game with Southwestern is in Georgetown at 1 p.m.