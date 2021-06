On Saturday night, the 22nd Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes Allstar Football game was held at Shotwell Stadium.

The Red team knocked off the Blue team 17 to 7.

Abilene High’s Jeshari Houston was named the Offensive MVP, and Wylie’s Reese Gooding was named the Defensive MVP.

This event gives the selected graduating seniors a chance to get back out on the gridiron one more time to conclude their high school careers.