Reese loves the way his Abilene High Eagles played in 2021

The Abilene High Eagles are like the rest of us.

Life is on hold.

It is on hold until the power and the water can come on and full water service is available again.

The Eagles 2021 season was up and down for head coach Justin Reese.

Abilene High finished 6-5 in district and finished 3rd.

That said, Reese is very happy with the way his team played this year.

Reese said, “We knew going into this district with Frenship and Permian we were going to play some really good teams and be in a really tough district. It looks like we are going to lock up a top three seed in that district. I feel like we are ready to make a run in the playoffs. I think our kids believe that. We are battle tested. We’ve played a lot of really good teams. I don’t think anyone west or east is going to intimidate our kids, and we are ready to roll.”

The Eagles are set to play El Paso Eastwood for the bi-district championship.

Date and time is not known for that game.