CLASS 5A BASEBALL PLAYOFFS:

Wylie vs. E.P. Del Valle

Gm. 1: Thursday-7pm-Monahans

Gm. 2: Friday-11am-Monahans

Game 3 follows Game 2, if needed.

CLASS 4A BASEBALL PLAYOFFS:

Snyder vs. E.P. Riverside

Gm. 1: Friday-7pm-Midland College

Gm. 2: Saturday-Noon-Midland College

Gm. 3 follows Game 2, if needed

CLASS 2A BASEBALL PLAYOFFS:

Anson vs. Hamilton

Thursday-7pm-Brock

One-game playoff

Anson vs. Coleman

Gm. 1:Friday-7pm-McMurry

Gm. 2: Saturday-11am-McMurry

Gm. 3 follows Gm. 2, if needed

CLASS A BASEBALL PLAYOFFS:

Ira vs. Westbrook

Thursday-7:30pm-Snyder

One-game playoff