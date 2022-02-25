The girl’s regional semifinals happening today.

The Jim Ned Lady Indians traveled up north to Frenship to play Canadian.

The Lady Indians fall to #1 Canadian 37-32.

Jim Ned ends their season 33-2.

The Stamford Lady Bulldogs played Muenster in McKinney.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated Muenster 59-49. Stamford will play Lipan in the Regional final Saturday in McKinney.

The Highland Lady Hornets and the Hermleigh Lady Cardinals traveled just about 20 minutes north to Snyder.

Highland playing Robert Lee and Hermleigh playing Sterling City.

The Lady Hornets fall to the Lady Steers 61-53.

Highland ends their season 27-8.

The Lady Cardinals’ second half defense dominated against the Lady Eagles 40-31.

Hermleigh takes on Robert Lee on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. back in Snyder. The winner goes to state playoffs.