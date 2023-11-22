ALBANY, Texas (BCH Sports) – In Class 2A Division 2, the Albany Lions are still on the hunt in defending their state title.

The Lions cruised through the regular season as well as district play undefeated, and are going up against a familiar team they saw last year in area, the Muenster Hornets.

Cason Fairchild said, “Well I mean, their coaches are always good. They always put a good ball club together to make the best team they can. I mean, we just have to play good, but we better be ready because they always come out strong.”

It was a scoreless first half last year, but Albany pulled away with a huge 56-10 victory.

Zane Waggoner said, “They’re fast, they have good coaching, they’re put in the right sots, but I feel like…If we play the way we’re going to be able to play, then we’ll have no problem.

So the question now is, can the lions maintain their flawless streak?

“We gotta tackle well, we gotta be able to hit our plays at the right time, and then be smart with the ball and no turnovers,” said Fairchild.

A highly anticipated game this one should be as Albany gears up for battle on Friday in Weatherford.