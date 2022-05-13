The Haskell Maidens went down to Austin with a chance to win the Class 2A state title in track, and they came through in a big way.

The Maidens won the 4X100m relay to start the day on the track. They followed that up with another victory in the 4X200m relay.

With Panhandle hot on the heals, the Maidens needed to finish no worse than second in the 4X400m relay, which was the final event of the night, to claim the state championship. They did just that.

Panhandle broke the meet record in the 4X400m relay, but Haskell finished second.

Haskell scored 60 points on the day to win the title. Panhandle finished just two points back with 58 points.

Three other Big Country athletes won individual gold in Class 2A.

Coleman’s Devinar Roberson won the boys triple jump.

Anson’s Meadow Gallentine won the shot put, and Sarah Cotter is the state champ in the high jump.