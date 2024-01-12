ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene Christian University offense is going to have a new leader for the third season in a row under head coach Keith Patterson.

According to Footballscoop.com, Rick Bowie is finalizing a deal with the Wildcats to become the third offensive coordinator in as many years at ACU.

Bowie comes to Abilene from NCAA Division II Valdosta State where he led an offense that scored 36 points a game in back to back seasons, according to the report.

Bowie takes over as OC for Ryan Pugh, who led ACU to 26 points per game in his one season as the offensive coordinator.

The Wildcats open the 2024 season in Lubbock against Texas Tech on August 31.