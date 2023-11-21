After beating undefeated Scurry-Rosser in the area round, the Comanche Indians advanced to the regional quarterfinal.

Jake Escobar said, “I’ll tell you, our kids are special. They’re very special and they’re fun to coach. I just know that they’re going to play 48 minutes.”

Sawyer Wilkerson said, “We pulled through just believing in ourselves, you know. Most teams give up to teams that are undefeated. You know they’re afraid of them, but you know, we are not afraid, and we just kept on going and we ended up wining.”

What’s more remarkable? A week seven loss to Jacksboro placed the Indians in a four game losing streak.

However, a significant change in approach has them winning every game since.

Jake Escobar continued, “I could tell they were hurt, and all I could tell them was it’s supposed to hurt. You know, if you invest, it’s going to hurt a little bit, but it’s part of the game and it’s part of life. and I just told them I said, ‘You know what, lets quit worrying about who we are going to play. Lets worry about us getting better.’ Every rep, every chance we get, every time we’re in the weight room, lets just keep getting better.”

Their resilience keeps their season alive in Thanksgiving week.

They’ve proved they can end an unbeaten season.

This Friday, they must end another one when the program takes on the defending 3A Division Two Champions, The Gunter Tigers.

Jake Escobar said, “You know, we have to bend but don’t break. They’re the number one team in the state for a reason. They won back to back state championships for a reason, and that’s what I told our kids today. They’re going to get positive yards; they’re probably going to score. I mean they’ve scored a lot of points this year, but you just keep on battling and keep on fighting.”

Good thing Comanche are absolute road warriors. With a 6-1 record away from Indian stadium.

Comanche is a program that has never won a state title, a team that didn’t win district, but they collect victories on the road, and this group has the opportunity to knock off the reigning title holders.