Resilient Cooper seniors stand out as leaders for 2020 Cougars

The Cooper Cougars and the Abilene High Eagles are back in the playoffs together for the first time since the 2016 season, and it’s finally time to get it started.

The Cooper Cougars 2020 was a season to remember.

They won seven straight games to close it out, but they lost three games to Covid-19, and star running back Noah Garcia missed a pair of games due to Covid protocols.

At any time, the craziness of 2020 could’ve upended this team.

So, why didn’t it?

Head coach Aaron Roan says it has everything to do with the seniors.

Roan said, “The biggest thing that comes to mind when I think of our senior class is resiliency. The course of their spring of their junior year going into their senior year. The make up everything. It’s been a lot different, but I think they have continued to be resilient and bounce back. Whatever happens, whether it be cancellations or postponements, whatever it may be, they’ve just stayed the course and trusted the process and continued the mission to go be the best that we can be. I’ve been real proud of that group and how that’s trickled down to the rest of our football team.”

The Cougars start their 14th straight playoff run on Friday at Shotwell Stadium against Mansfield Summit.

The Jaguars were 4-4 this year. Cooper is 7-1.