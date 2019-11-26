Reyna repeats as ASC West Player of the Week

RICHARDSON, Texas – For the second week in a row, McMurry University Women’s Basketball player Skyler Reyna has been named the American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

The honor is Reyna’s second this season and the fifth of her career.

The senior forward has recorded double-doubles in three straight contests, two of which came in wins over Texas Lutheran (60-58) and Schreiner (68-46) this past weekend. At TLU, Reyna had 23 points and 19 rebounds, adding another dimension to her game with a 5-10 showing from three-point land.

At Schreiner the following night, the San Antonio native had 29 points and 18 rebounds, marking her 11th double-double in her last 14 games dating back to the end of last season.

The 19 rebounds matched a career high, which she set in two different games against Sul Ross State her sophomore and junior seasons. Furthermore, the 29-point game fell just two points short of a career high.

With her efforts, Reyna now has 1,165 career points, moving past former McMurry standout Melissa Peacock (1979-83) for seventh place on the all-time McMurry scoring list. Peacock holds the single-game McM records for both points and rebounds in one game (42 points, 25 rebounds).

On the career rebound list, Reyna is in second place all-time with 775. She trails only Tarra Richardson (2004-08), who is one of McMurry’s most decorated athletes in university history, with 1,015 career boards.

Reyna and the War Hawks will take on Arlington Baptist tonight at 6 p.m. to close the November portion of the 2019-20 schedule. The team then returns to action Dec. 3 against Southwestern University inside Kimbrell Arena.