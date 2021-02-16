Reynolds, Fisher sweep ASC West Player of the Week awards

RICHARDSON, Texas – Seniors Sky Reynolds and Emily Fisher swept the American Southwest Conference Women’s Soccer West Division Player of the Week awards for McMurry University, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Reynolds was named offensive player of the week after recording one goal and one assist in a 3-0 victory over Concordia Texas last Wednesday. Reynolds was credited with the game-winner, scoring in the ninth minute with a crafty shot bent from the goal line outside the box on the right side. The Midlothian, Texas native later had an assist and finished with a game-high five shots.

On the defensive side, Fisher led a back line that allowed only three shots and one shot on goal in a shutout. The Fort Worth native played all 90 minutes and also added an assist off a corner kick.

Reynolds and Fisher are both first time player of the week honorees.

Seven scholar-athletes have earned weekly accolades for the program, five of which are current players (Reynolds, Fisher, Cindy Villasana, Alyssa Daily and Meriah Sikora). Additionally, Reynolds and Fisher are the first McMurry duo to sweep weekly women’s soccer awards since Aleria Luna and Chanel Felder in 2012.

