The second day of practice for the Abilene High Eagles is in the books.

This is the second day without head coach Mike Fullen leading the way.

The Eagles are pressing on as Fullen recovers from colon surgery.

Interim head coach Jeff Rhoads says Fullen’s recovery is going well.

Rhoads said, “Coach Fullen is our leader, and he’s a great leader. As you know, he’s going through some health issues, and he is getting better. There have been a few progressions. He’s at home and recovering. We are hoping to pull into the port, as you say, and pick him up and move forward not to long from now.”

It’s good to hear that from Rhoads.

Programs around the Big Country are rallying around coach Fullen.