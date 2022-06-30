Love for the game of baseball has been passed down for generations. For the McCarty family, hitting the diamond is a way for them to share their love for the game with others.

“Some of my fondest memories are from little league. I can still vividly remember my 12-year-old year now that I’m 42-years-old. So I want these guys to have those same lifelong memories,” said ACU Head Baseball Coach Rick McCarty.

Rick McCarty is the head coach of the baseball team at Abilene Christian University, and this summer he joined the Wylie 12-year-old All-Stars coaching staff as an assistant. Giving him the once in a lifetime opportunity to coach his son Myles, in his last year of little league.

“Honestly, I wasn’t sure. I asked Myles if that’s something he’d want me to do, knowing that this is probably the last opportunity I’ll have to coach him. So he said yes, and I’ve jumped in. I’ve had a blast man, It’s been fun to pour in with these younger kids,” said Coach McCarty.

“He teaches me a lot ever day like, to be respectful and not to like, if you even hit a home run not to like be cocky, and just like watch it. Run, play the game, so then you can be respected as you get older,” said Myles McCarty.

Myles McCarty has been on an absolute tear so far this summer both on the mound and at the plate, including six home runs in the district tournament. McCarty attributes his success to his teammates, coaches, and even the time he’s spent around the ACU Baseball program.

“I’ve gotten to learn from their mistakes, and I’ve seen a bunch of things on the baseball field and I’ve been on it a bunch, it just helps me know not to do those things again, and what to do in these situations,” said Myles McCarty.

“Just provide some life opportunities that I didn’t have, I certainly did have. I’m sure he can take some of the stories from the dugout and apply them here and maybe be a coach on the field just because he has. He’s fortunate enough to be around it at a higher level more than others,” said Coach McCarty

Wylie will be back on the diamond Saturday at 7:00pm, to face South Garland in the Section Two Tournament. The game will be played at Rocker B. Ranch near Graford.