Ricks and Pleasant earn all-conference honors

ABILENE—The Southland Conference announced their 2020 all-conference teams and individual awards on Monday morning. The Wildcats were represented by Payten Ricks who earned both first team all-conference honors as well as a place on the all-defensive team. The team also placed sophomore, Joe Pleasant, on the all-conference third team.

Ricks has been at his best in his senior season, averaging a career-high in points and steals. He set a career-high for points, 29 at Drexel, and threes made, 7 against Lamar. He broke ACU records for both made threes in a season (83) as well as steals in a season (69). Ricks has started in every game and is averaging almost 31 minutes per game. He impacts the game on both sides of the ball and has been a huge part of the Wildcats resurgence after losing over 70 percent of the team’s scoring from last year’s championship team.

Pleasant has been an unstoppable force in the paint for the Wildcats, averaging 11 points per game as the second leading scorer for ACU. As just a sophomore, he has started every game he has played in for the Wildcats and has been the best post player on the team. He secured his first career double-double at UNLV and scored a season and career-high 20 points at SMU.

The Wildcats closed out the season with an overtime win over UIW that helped to secure them the two-seed in Hercules Tires Southland Conference Basketball Tournament. ACU will have the double-bye and play their first game in Katy at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13.