Rising Star gaining confidence after 110-point win

The Rising Star Wildcats took on Eagle Christian Academy last Saturday for their final non-district game of the year and put up 110 points, yes, 110 points.

They won the game 110-62 and currently have the most points scored in a game for the state of Texas this season and set a school record of points in a game.

The team was pumped to put on a dominant offensive performance.

“It was huge for our confidence. It really showed some of the things that we’ve been doing with these guys to change the culture and the attitude that if they believe in something, they can truly achieve it.”

“I’m not going to lie. They had us in the first half. We started off bad on defense. We weren’t really prepared. On offense, we started doing good. Our quarterback, Jake Bell, started us off good with a kick return. After that, we had everything down on offense both blocking and running. After halftime, our defense was perfect. Locking down their receivers, kept getting the quarterback, and they couldn’t score.”

The Wildcats now move into district play as they take on Blanket this Friday.

Playing in such a successful offensive game sparks confidence into Rising Star as they feel strongly about winning district and making a deep playoff run.

“I think we got a lot more momentum than we did have. We were a little down the last couple of weeks. I don’t want to say down, but we weren’t going as hard. This week, we really came out hard and did what we could. I feel like if we can keep that going, we’ve got a good chance at playoffs and maybe even state.”

Rising Star kicks off against Blanket Friday at home at 7:30.