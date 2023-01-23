The Cooper Cougars are getting ready to take on the Wylie Bulldogs in District 4-5A on Tuesday nightl.

The Cougars are riding a four-game winning streak and Jaelyn Rivera is helping to lead the way.

Rivera scored 23 points in his season high this season, but his most important role on the team is as a leader.

Rivera is coming though for his team, and he says he had to because he’s on of the oldest players on the team.

Rivera said, “I played mostly a role, you know my coaches they allowed me to do what I’m best at and I knew my role. I feel like this year now that we have new guys, we need more out of certain people. So I know I need to do more stuff than I did last year and it’s also helpful that as a team we do more stuff together that you usually wouldn’t expect for younger guys to do.”

Kam Gray said, “He’s a great role model for us and a great senior leadership to this Abilene team. He’s been here, been on varsity for four years and knows how everything goes. He’s kind of sprinkled that into me and Jordan as juniors on the team. From being sophomores last year, he’s giving us that to be leader role have helped us too.”

Rivera and the Cougars open the second half of district play at home against the Wylie Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Cooper beat the Bulldogs in the first meeting.

Girls start at 6 p.m. The boys start at 7:30 p.m.