Every year one team always has to find a way to recover after losing the Crosstown Showdown.

This year, it’s the Cooper Cougars.

The Cooper defense played another good game and only gave up two touchdowns.

The offense struggled getting things headed in the right direction.

It’s not the result that head coach Aaron Roan wanted on Friday night, but he doesn’t expect his team to let the result carry over to this week’s game.

Aaron Roan said, “There’s always a concern about what the carry over is going to be going into the next week regardless of who you are playing. It’s a little more unique because of the opponent from last week, but maturity in our seniors has got to come forward as we’ve got to prepare to get ready for Central this week. It’s a progression. It’s a process. We’ve got to trust and understand the process. Was the outcome what we wanted? No. The bottom line is they made more plays than we did. What we can control is going out the next opportunity that we have and make more plays and be more consistent. That started yesterday at practice. That’s got to carry into today. We don’t just win on Friday. We’ve got to win on Monday, on Tuesday, We got to win on Wednesday. We got to win on walk through. We’ve got to win in film session.”

The Cougars are at Shotwell Stadium for the third week in a row on Friday night.

They take on San Angelo Central. It’s the first time for these two to meet since 2012.