Roan feels more prepared for second year as head coach

This time of year, I can smell the start of the high school football season. Even though it’s still in the 90’s, it smells like fall and football season.

The Cooper Cougars are getting ready to start the new campaign, and they have high hopes this time around.

The Cougars return 15 starters from a second round playoff team in 2018, and this is the second year under the leadership of Aaron Roan.

Roan was thrown into the fire late in the summer last year, and he says he more prepared this time around.

Roan said, “When you get into it, football is football. That is very similar. Talking about being more comfortable. I feel like I’m more comfortable this year than I was last year. The biggest room for improvement in this field house is me and using what I learned last year, and continue to move forward for this season and our program. I made a lot of mistakes last year, and I’m gonna learn from those just like we teach our kids to. I feel more comforable with the role that I have now, and we are looking forward to a great season.”

Keller is waiting for the Cougars in the first week of the season.

Both teams are picked to go to the playoffs this year, so it should be a good one.

The Indians and the Cougars meet in the metroplex at 7 p.m.