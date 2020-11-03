Roan happy with the way Cougars handle Covid-19 postponement

The Cooper Cougars and the Abilene High Eagles are open this week.

It was scheduled for one.

The other it was thrust upon them.

On Monday, Cooper head coach Aaron Roan heard the thing no coach wants to hear, “Your team has Covid-19.”

The Cougars game with Fort Worth Brewer is postponed because of the virus.

It was disappointing, but Roan was happy with the way his team responded.

Roan said, “It is what it is. We went out and had a good practice yesterday. We were able to do a few things. The safety for our players and staff and those that we are going to play is the top priority, and this is a situation that’s come up to be able to keep kids safe and keep people safe. We have it planned in our schedule for things to come up like this. We are going to regroup, and we are going to move on. We are going to be better off in the long run from it, so we can focus on what we can control, and that’s still an opportunity to get better, enjoy each other’s company when we are able to do that and those types of things.”

Right now, the Cougars are scheduled to continue the season next week against Saginaw.

The District Executive Committee will schedule Cooper’s make up date.