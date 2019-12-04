Rodela is a dual threat for the Bearcats

Xavier Rodela said, “Being a running back at Wylie and then moving here, turning into a quarterback was definitely a weird change, I was not expecting to be a quarterback here but I’m glad I am.”

While much of the attention surrounding the undefeated Hawley Bearcats has gone to star running back Colton Marshall who has put up insane numbers in 2019, it’s hard to imagine the Bearcats being where they are today if Quarterback Xavier Rodela hadn’t transferred to the school this past year.

Rodela said, “I’ve seen so much improvement in myself, my drive to do things, and confidence in myself.”

Head Coach Mitch Ables said, “He gets a little better every week and hopefully he will continue to do that. We’ve put a lot on him and he’s been able to handle it.”

Robert Ybarra said, “He’s kind of that sparkplug, he’s always jumping around, happy, joking around with everybody. Whenever we’re down, he’s saying let’s go and cracking jokes with everybody. It’s pretty nice to have somebody like that because you’re never down with somebody like that.”

Rodela is the definition of a balanced quarterback. To this point in the season, he has rushed for 1125 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has thrown for 1112 yards and 16 touchdowns, and he has done all of this in only one year under Head Coach Mitch Ables’ system.

Ables said, “He’s handled it well, he was in the thick of it during our playoff run in baseball so he’s not a stranger to that playoff pressure.”

Rodela said, “I honestly do think I’m tougher, stronger, and faster than what I was at Wylie. Nothing to the coaches there, they’re all amazing and I miss them, but here it’s smaller so you get to do more things. The coaches get to work with you individually more than at a big 5A, 6A school.”

Rodela looks to continue to thrive under the pressure this week when Hawley looks to advance past Post Friday night. Reporting at Hawley High School, for BCH Sports, I’m Dusty Baker.