Ronnie Casey agrees to step down as Stamford head coach in mutual agreement with district

Stamford head football coach and athletic director Ronnie Casey is leaving the school.

Casey says he and Superintendent Will Brewer agreed it’s time for the program to go in a new direction.

Casey was a long time assistant football coach and the head basketball coach before becoming the head football coach and athletic director for the 2014 season.

He led the Bulldogs for seven seasons with a 50-30 record. Casey and the Bulldogs went to the playoffs in six of the seven years with an appearance in the regional semifinals in 2017.

He told BCHSports, “(Stamford is a) great place (with) great kids and it was great for me and my family.”In eleven years as a head football coach, Casey is 72-50.

The Stamford head football coach and athletic director job is already posted