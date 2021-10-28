Roscoe heads to district title with 7 straight wins

The Roscoe Plowboys are headed up north to Lockney to take on the Longhorns.

The winner of the game clinches a share of the district championship.

Roscoe is on a roll heading into this game.

Jake Freeman’s team is riding a 7-game winning streak, and they are pleased with the way things are going this season.

Freeman said, “Ya know, coming into this season, if you would’ve told us we were gonna be 7-1, I would’ve been thrilled. People are surprised, but us and our kids, ya know, we aren’t real surprised. We knew we had a chance to be really good.”

Reese Kiser said, “It feels really good, ya know. The seasons we had previously haven’t been near as good as we are this year. Our attitudes are a lot improved this year. We all have good mentalities. We get down in good plays and it doesn’t affect us. We stay on top of things, and we just keep on rolling.”

David Diaz said, “It feels good. I mean, as Reese said, I see them more than I see my own family. It’s great to have these coaches to help us out to win this whole district.”

The Plowboys and the Lockney Longhorns are both undefeated in district play.

They meet in Lockney on Friday at 7 p.m.