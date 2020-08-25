Roscoe looks to rebound with physicality

The Roscoe Plowboys struggled through their worst season since 2010 last year.

The Plowboys are back on the field this year looking to put that in the past.

The 2020 team is big up front, and Head Coach Jake Freeman says they hope to lean on that size to snap their two season playoff drought.

Head Coach Jake Freeman said, “We’re one of the bigger teams that I’ve had and so we’re going to have to focus on running the football to win games. We’re going to have the kids to do that, we’re going to have the offensive line that can. If you can run the football, you’re going to win, I don’t care what level you’re at. And they’re ready to win, the last couple of years we’ve been down and this group wants to be the group to bring it back around.”

Jacob Gonzalez said, “Coach called everyone and got us all ready, told us what we’ve got to do to get ready for the season and we’re just trying to make it happen.”

Zackary Jordan, “I see great things, I see great expectations for us. As long as we’re working together, I dream of big things for us.”

The Plowboys are on the road to open the 2020 season as they go east to Hawley to face the state ranked Bearcats on Friday.