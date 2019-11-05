Rough night leads to Wylie loss to L. Cooper

The Wylie Bulldogs struggled on the offensive side of the ball for the 2nd week in a row, and they ended up losing to state-ranked Lubbock Cooper on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.

The Bulldogs pulled out their bag of tricks to score a touchdown in the first, but couldn’t get anything going.

For Hugh Sandifer and his team, it was just one of those nights against one of the best teams in the state.

Sandifer said, “They are very talented. Our defense played and made some stops, and we actually moved the ball a little bit and keep it out of their hands. We scored after McAden got an interception. We followed up with a touchdown pass, and we are in the second quarter and tied. We kickoff to them, and they run the kickoff back for a touchdown. They are talented and ranked in the state, and there’s a reason. They’ve got great size and great speed, and they can wear you down. We’ve just got to go finish this thing the right way and hope some good things happen for us.”

Wylie finishes up the regular season on Friday up in Plainview.

The playoff chances are still there, but they are thin.

Wylie has to win.

Wichita Falls has to lose, and Canyon Randall has to beat Lubbock Cooper.