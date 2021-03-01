Rough weekend for ACU men, but not end of the world

The ACU men had a rough weekend up in Arkansas.

Head coach Joe Golding’s team was involved in a minor accident on their way to Conway, Arkansas that delayed their arrival for the game, and then, they lost to the 4-17 Bears.

It was disappointing, but Golding says his team has bigger things on their mind.

Golding said, “We hit another truck, and we were stranded on the side of the road. We had a cum ba jah on the side of the highway in the pouring down rain at about 10 o’clock in Malverne, Arkansas. By the time we got to the side of the highway, we had a great team meeting, and we laughed about it all. Here’s the deal men, at the end of the day we are 19-4 and one of the best mid-major programs in the country. None of that has changed in the last 48 hours. As a competitor, you want to go play meaningful games in March, and this is going to be a meaningful game. We’ve put ourselves in the situation for that. At the end of the day, we want to win conference championships. We still have that in our hands, and we can still control what we can control. At the end of the day, you still want to get to Katy and have a chance to get to the NCAA Tournament, and our team’s earned that right.”

The Wildcats are a half game behind first place Nicholls and tied for second with Sam Houston State.

ACU continues the season on Wednesday night at Stephen F. Austin.