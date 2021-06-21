Roy Castillo takes over Abilene High Boys’ soccer program

ABILENE – Roy Castillo was introduced Monday as the next head coach of the Abilene High boys’ soccer program.

Castillo has spent the last six years as teacher and coach at Mann Middle School and now makes the jump to the high school level to take over the AHS program.

“I am excited for the opportunity to coach soccer at the varsity level,” Castillo said. “I’m looking forward to working with these young men. I want to build a culture where the little things matter on and off the field. The little things will be the building blocks of our success as a program as well as in life after school.”

Castillo graduated from Cooper High School in 2010 before attending McMurry University. He is a 2014 McMurry graduate, majoring in history with a minor in coaching.

“I’m happy to welcome Roy Castillo as the next head boys’ soccer coach at Abilene High,” AHS principal Emme Siburt said. “Coach Castillo’s energy and enthusiasm for the boys’ program is exciting. He’s an experienced coach who is eager to continue the success of the Abilene High boys’ soccer program. His passion for AHS soccer and his experience made him a great fit for our program.