Roye earns bid for NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championship

INDIANAPOLIS – McMurry University senior Lane Roye received one of six individual bids to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championship, announced by the NCAA on Monday.

The championships will be held May 11-14 at Oglebay in Wheeling, West Virginia. It will be hosted by Bethany College and the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.

Roye will compete in the NCAA Division III National Tournament for the first time in his career. Roye enters as the American Southwest Conference Men’s Golfer of the Year and led the conference with a 72.5 stroke average during the regular season. He’s won two tournaments this year and is the No. 13 rated golfer in D3.

The War Hawks have now had an at-large entry in back-to-back seasons with Brendon Lowrance qualifying in 2019. Lowrance had the third-best finish in program history, tying for 39th in a deep field.

This year’s NCAA field includes 191 golfers.

The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Thirty-seven teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.

Thirty conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships.

Four teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final three berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams.

The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team.