Roye Leads ASC Men’s Golf Postseason Award Winners

BROWNWOOD, Texas – McMurry senior Lane Roye was named the 2021 American Southwest Conference Golfer of the Year to highlight the All-Conference teams and individual awards. The honors were presented after the 2021 Men’s Golf Championship at The Hideout Golf Club & Resort in Brownwood, Texas

Roye led the conference with a 72.5 stroke average during the regular season and had a pair of wins under his belt.

William Sammons of Mary Hardin-Baylor was the Freshman of the Year after averaging 74.7 strokes per round and three wins during the regular season. UT Dallas freshman Aashish Achanta was the Newcomer of the Year after recording a 79.5 average.

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior Kaden Treybig was selected as Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. Sydney Harvey of East Texas Baptist was recognized as the Coach of the Year after have the third-best average in the conference and earning several top three-finishes.

McMurry senior Brendon Lowrance and Hardin-Simmons senior Matt Jouett were the only three-time All-Conference selections.

Roye, Lowrance, Sammons, Ryan Kropp of UT Dallas, Hank Crain of East Texas Baptist and ASC Championship medalist Ari Saldana of UMHB made up the First Team.

2020-21 ASC Men’s Golf Awards

Golfer of the Year – Lane Roye, McMurry

Freshman of the Year – William Sammons, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Newcomer of the Year – Aashish Achanta, UT Dallas

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Kaden Treybig, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Coach of the Year – Sydney Harvey, East Texas Baptist

First Team

Name Cl. School Hometown

Brendon Lowrance Sr. McMurry Mansfield, Texas

Lane Roye Sr. McMurry Fort Worth, Texas

William Sammons Fr. MH-Baylor Spring, Texas

Ryan Kropp Sr. UT Dallas Brighton, Colo.

Hank Crain Jr. East Texas Baptist Prescott, Ark.

Ari Saldana Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Edo, Mexico