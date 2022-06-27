The Wylie All-Stars took a big step towards defending their Texas West State Championship by claiming the District 5 title.

Wylie was 5-0 in the tournament and scored 56 total runs in those five games.

There are still a lot of games to be played for them to get back to the Little League World Series, but last year’s run showed this team it can be done.

Head coach Derek Tuley said, “We’ve got a long way to go. You know, it starts with the first game of district and next game of district, and so now we’ve just achieved a district championship, so we’re excited about that. We’re on to sectionals, but we’ve got a lot of work to do to get to be a championship team, to get to all that way. I think the guys are embracing that. That mindset of, you know we have to continue to grow and we’ve got some good leaders on this team, guys are stepping up. So that’s really exciting.”

Wylie will be back on the diamond on Saturday at 7 p.m. to face South Garland in the Section 2 tournament.

The is scheduled to be played at Rocker B. Ranch near Graford.