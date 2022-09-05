The Wylie Bulldogs are 2-0 on the season after dominating Lubbock Monterey last week to the tune of a 30-0 victory.

The Bulldogs are led offensively by quarterback K.J. Long and running back Landry Carlton.

They combined for 364 total yards and three touchdowns in the victory over Monterey.

Neither player will catch your eye when they are off the field.

By football standards they are on the short side, but they are a really good tandem.

Head coach Clay Martin said, “Both of those kids are very competitive and kids that rise to the occasion and play really well when the lights are on. One of their biggest attributes is there maturity and their ability to execute. I think they’ve done a great job, and both of them play really big when it’s game time. They go about their business and are always there and are always have attention to detail. When you have guys like that, and a lot of guys like that, you’ve got a chance to have a great team.”

Long and Carlton and the rest of the Bulldogs play at Sandifer Stadium for the first time this season on Friday night.

They host former district opponent Lubbock Cooper at 7 p.m.