The Abilene High Eagles are still alive after a big win over Red Oak on Friday night.

The Eagles offense continues to get better, and running back Bam Rashaw is one of the players that keeps getting better every time he takes the field.

Rashaw added 158 yards and three touchdowns to his season totals in the victory.

Rashaw was in and out of the line up early in the season, but he is definitely the guy in the backfield at this point in the season.

Mike Fullen is loving the way Rashaw is growing.

Mike Fullen said, “I told him, ‘You are going to get one jump cut and then it’s vertical. I don’t care if it’s one yard or twenty.’ That was for all of them, quarterback, Chad, all of the running backs, receivers, everything was down hill. I think he did a good job of that. When you preach that and then they see that, you got them. You got’em hooked. We’ll continue to preach that. That’s our name of the game. That’s what we want to do. We want to run the ball. We want to run good defense. If you’re going to run the ball, you’ve got to go downhill.”

Fullen and the Eagles continue the 2022 playoff run on Friday night in Arlington.

They take on Burleson Centennial at Choctaw Stadium, formerly Globe Life Park, at 7:30 p.m.