RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced the Athletes of the Week for track and field on Tuesday, as McMurry’s Ellie Ryan and Jazmin Chacon won the women’s field and women’s track awards, respectively.

Ryan set a personal record in the women’s weight throw at 12.99 meters last Friday at the Jarvis Scott Open at Texas Tech, just short of hitting 13 for the first time in her college career. Ryan’s mark is second in the ASC and fourth in the West Region.

Ryan is now a two-time Athlete of the Week, first winning on April 6, 2021.

On the track, Chacon earns ASC honors for the second straight week. One week removed from breaking a school record in the 3000 meter run, she shatters McMurry’s indoor mile record with a time of 5:22.04. The previous record was set in 2007 by Samantha Burgess at 5:23.50. Chacon ranks atop the conference and 10th in the region.