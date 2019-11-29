Ryan uses big 2nd quarter to eliminate Cooper, 58-20

The Denton Ryan Raiders used a big 2nd quarter to pull away from Cooper in the Class 5A Division I playoffs to beat the Cougars 58-20 and eliminate them from the playoffs.

The game started great for Cooper. Brady Miller picked off a pass on the second play of the game. On the ensuing drive, Noah Garcia gets loose for a 24-yard touchdown to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead. On a side note, Garcia breaks the single season rushing record in the game.

Ryan scored the next 30 points to take command. They tied it up in the first quarter on a touchdown by Alabama commit Drew Sanders.

The flood gates opened in the 2nd quarter. Billy Bowman hits Sanders for the score to give the Raiders the lead for good at 14-7.

The Ryan defense scored the next nine points on a pick six and a safety to make it 23-7.

Ja’tavion Sanders added the final score in the half with a touchdown pass from Seth Henigan.

The Raiders are moving on to the regional finals.

Cooper’s season ends with an 11-2 record. Their first 11-season since 2010.