The Abilene High Eagles put on an impressive display in the first round with 84 points against El Paso Hanks.

That’s a total of twelve touchdowns.

A lot of players found the end zone, but receiver Ryland Bradford was responsible for four of those touchdowns by himself.

He scored one rushing touchdown, two receiving touchdowns, and he returned a kickoff for a score.

Bradford is making his presence felt in every Abilene High game.

Head coach Mike Fullen said, “He has a lot of capabilities as a receiver, as a return guy, you can line him up in the backfield. He’s got really good ball skills. He’s big. He’s strong. He’s well put together. He’s hard to tackle. When you have a threat like him, that people have to be aware of, it opens things up for everybody else. We’ve got good threats at other spots. Coach Hartfeld tells them if they take someone away, it opens things up for everybody else. You need to take advantage of it. Having a guy like Ryland really helps our offense do that.”

Bradford and the rest of the Eagles are headed east for their second round playoff game this week.

They take on Denton Ryan for the Area championship on Friday night in Crowley at 7 p.m.