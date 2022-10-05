The Coleman Bluecats have been dominate this season scoring 227 points on offense.

Some of that success can be credited to senior running back Ryland Gentry.

Ryland Gentry said, “I’ve been a lot more productive at the runningback position this year. I have over half of what I had last year. Yeah over half of what I had last year and I already have close to the same number of touchdowns as I did last year.”

Head Coach John Elder said, “Yeah he’s been doing this for us for four years at the varsity level. He’s gotten better every year, he puts his work in to do that and he’s dedicated on and off the field. All summer, he doesn’t rest so.”

Not only is his offensive production good… but he also plays linebacker on the defensive side of things to help get the key stops that have led to three shutouts this year.

Ryland said, “Defense has been a little slower this year cause our defensive line has been really good, they’re taking away from a lot of my tackles but it’s still been pretty good. I’ve had a pick six.”

He’s a well rounded football player, but a lot people from the team also think that he is a great guy

David Navarro said, “You look at him and you be like looking at him and maybe he’s having a bad day but he’s really nice. He’s gentle, he’s funny.”

Last year he helped lead the Bluecats to a third round playoff run and expects nothing less of that again in his final season in the blue and white uniforms.

Ryland added, “Well obviously we wanna make it to Jerry’s World. Yeah, we wanna make it to Jerry’s World this year. Win it all.”

Gentry leads the Bluecats against Tolar on Friday night in Coleman.