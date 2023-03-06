Sam Houston State came from behind to beat the ACU Wildcats in the first round of the women’s WAC Tournament on Monday in Las Vegas, 82-81.

Mikayla Woods’ hit a lay up and made the game-winning free throw for the Bearkats in the victory

The Wildcats seemed to be in control of the game with a 15-point lead with just over five minutes to go in the game, but that’s when the Bearcats got hot.

As a team, Sam Houston shot almost 64 percent from the three-point line to overtake ACU.

Woods led Sam Houston in scoring with 18 points. She was followed by Tierne Coleman with 17 points in the game.

ACU led the vast majority of the game thanks to the play of Maleeah Langstaff. The Wildcats’ senior scored 26 points. Madi Miller, the only other senior, was next with 18 points.

With the loss, the Wildcats finish the 2022-23 season with a 15-14 record.