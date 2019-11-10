Sam Houston State rallies to overtake Wildcats in 24-10 win

ABILENE, TEXAS – Eric Schmid survived six sacks to throw for 260 yards and Ife Adeyi scored two touchdowns to lead Sam Houston State University to a 24-10 come-from-behind win over Abilene Christian University in a Southland Conference game Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Stadium.

Capitalizing on three turnovers, the Bearkats rallied from a 10-0 second-quarter deficit to score 24 unanswered points in snapping a three-game winning streak by the Wildcats (5-5 overall and 4-4 in the league). The win steadied SHSU’s ship (6-4, 5-2) after the visitors had lost two of their previous three.

Schmid completed 16 of 33 passes and one score for Sam Houston State, and wide receiver Adeyi caught touchdown passes of 36 and 57 yards. ACU’s Tracy James scored his 19th TD of the season, the second-best mark in the nation (FCS).

Abilene Christian held SHSU to just 71 yards on the ground and chased Schmid all over the field, but the Bearkats limited ACU to only 83 second-half yards of offense and 279 overall, far below their per-game average of 457.2. SHSU managed just 365 yards of offense, 20 yards below what ACU averages allowing per game.

ACU concludes its regular season home slate next Saturday by hosting Southeastern Louisiana at Wildcat Stadium, with kickoff at 1 p.m. on Anthony Field. The Wildcats’ finish their regular season with a Nov. 23 non-conference road game at Mississippi State.