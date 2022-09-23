The Wylie Bulldogs lost in a heartbreaker to San Angelo Central in their final non-district game of the season.

Central led 35-28 at halftime on Friday night, and the excitement really started in the second half.

Wylie trailed by two touchdowns, but battled back to take the lead in the fourth quarter on a Long to Harrison Heighten touchdown pass.

Central answered that score with a Long touchdown run, 57-54 Bobcats.

Wylie took the lead,again, in the 4th quarter. K.J. Long scored a rushing touchdown to put the Bulldogs on top 61-57 with less than :30 to go in the games.

However, Central won the game-winner on a hail mary. Tyler Hill avoided being sacked and hit Ben Imler at the 15-yard line, and Imler did the rest. His touchdown on the final play of the game gave the Bobcats a 63-61 victory.

The game went back and forth all night. Central’s Hill and Wylie’s Long were outstanding for their teams.

Wylie gained 750 yards of total offense on the night.

The Bulldogs are open next week, and open district play Plainview at Sandifer Stadium on Oct. 7 to open District 2-5A Division II play.