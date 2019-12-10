Sandford resigns as head football coach and athletic director of Early Longhorns

Early head football coach and athletic director Blake Sandford resigned and retired from coaching on Tuesday.

Sandford led the Longhorns program for five season, but he was just 12-38 as the head football coach.

He is moving from the sidelines to the Early administration building to take a different job with the school district.

The search for Sandford’s replacement is underway.

Sandford isn’t the first coach to struggle to win in Early. The Longhorns are riding a streak of twelve straight losing seasons with only four appearances in the playoffs since 1959. Only one of the last eighteen head coaches led the Early to the postseason.