Sandifer can see improvement in his Bulldogs

Even at 0-2, Sandifer can see improvements in his Bulldogs

The Wylie Bulldogs struggles continued on Thursday night up in Lubbock.

Head coach Hugh Sandifer’s team fell behind early, cut the lead down to 8, but let Monterey pull away late in the first half.

The Bulldogs losing streak stretches to 14 straight with the defeat.

The Bulldogs say they aren’t giving up and there are positives that can be taken away from Game 2.

Sandifer said, “We were pleased with several things. One, no turnovers. Turnovers plagued us in Week One. Two, we cut back on the number penalties that stopped us in Week One. We made a lot of strides in those areas. You play a team as talented as Monterey, they are going to make you look bad in some spots, and they did. Our kids kept fighting the entire night, and Monterey’s starters were still in the game. I thought our kids played well for 48 minutes against a very good Monterey team.”

The Bulldogs go on the road for the third time in a row this year on Friday night against Stephenville. They kick at 7:30 p.m.