Sandifer loves way his team is competing in district

The Wylie Bulldogs fell to 1-8 overall and 1-3 in district play on Friday night after losing to the state-ranked Lubbock Cooper Pirates.

The loss did serious damage to the playoff hopes of head coach Hugh Sandifer’s team.

They have to beat Plainview on Friday night and get some help.

Playoffs or not, coach Sandifer loves the way this team worked day in and day out during the 2019 season.

Sandifer said, “One thing I’ve like in district play is that we’ve been playing a 48 minute game. There haven’t been any let ups or let downs. We’ve played to the final horn. I think we’ve made some great strides and been competitive in some games and won one game in district. We need to win this Friday to get in the playoffs. The way the scenario looks right now, we are going to need a little help. From the Randall/Cooper game. If it ends up that we end up a three-way tie for third place, it looks like to me we will be the one left out. It’s a situation where we need to take care of business and win to worry about any of this. Hopefully, we get a little help.”

Wylie and Plainview play the final game of the regular season on Friday at 7 in Plainview.

Here’s how Wylie can get in the playoffs.

Wylie has to win.

Wichita Falls has to lose, and Canyon Randall has to beat Lubbock Cooper.