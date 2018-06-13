1  of  38
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Aldersgate Abilene All Texas schools Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Catholic churches in the Diocese of San Angelo Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Elmcrest Baptist Church Hardin Simmons University Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Rotan ISD Santa Anna ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters Stamford Baptist Church TLCA Abilene TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Sanitizer Series

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss