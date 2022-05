Class 4A baseball:

Snyder 10

Riverside 9

FINAL/ Game 2/ 8 INN.

Snyder sweeps series and advances to the regional semifinal to take on Stephenville.

Class 2A baseball:

Albany 14

Coleman 12

FINAL/ Game 2

Albany sweeps series and advances to the regional semifinal to take on Clarendon.

Class 2A softball:

Stamford 11

Floydada 0

FINAL/ Game 2/ 5 INN.

Stamford sweeps series and advances to regional final.

Class 2A softball:

Hamlin 14

Colorado City 4

FINAL/ Game 2

Hamlin sweeps series and advances to regional final to take on Stamford.

Class 1A softball:

Hermleigh 13

Eula 6

FINAL/ Game 2

Hermleigh sweeps series and advances to the state tournament in Austin.