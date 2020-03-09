Schoeneman earns second Pitcher of the Week award

RICHARDSON, Texas – Senior pitcher Hope Schoeneman has been named the American Southwest Conference West Division Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season, the league office announced Monday.

Schoeneman tossed her third complete game shutout of the season in four starts in a 7-0 series opening win over Louisiana College Saturday. Schoeneman has helped the War Hawks achieve their best start in program history, as they have already matched the number of conference wins from a year ago.

Schoeneman struck out three while allowing five hits without walking a batter. She also kept the ball on the ground, forcing 14 groundouts. She moves to 3-0 on the season with a 1.50 ERA.

This is the third career Pitcher of the Week award for Schoeneman.

McMurry will travel to Austin College Wednesday for a nonconference doubleheader slated to begin at 3 p.m.