Schoeneman tabbed as ASC West Pitcher of the Week

RICHARDSON, Texas – Senior pitcher Hope Schoeneman has been named the American Southwest Conference West Division Softball Pitcher of the Week for her performance against Southwestern University last week.

Schoeneman went the distance, pitching seven shutout innings in the season opener against Southwestern. She allowed just five hits as the War Hawks opened Edwards Field with a 1-0 win over the Pirates.

Additionally, Schoeneman struck out nine batters while walking just one. She needed just 94 pitches to get through the seven innings.

This is Schoeneman’s second career ASC Pitcher of the Week award.

Following today’s games with the University of the Southwest, the War Hawks open ASC play Friday and Saturday against the University of the Ozarks. First pitch for Friday’s doubleheader is at 4 p.m.