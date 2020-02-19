Scott throws first no-hitter in McMurry program history

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Softball picked up a series sweep Tuesday afternoon, shutting out nonconference foe University of the Southwest 8-0 and 10-0 at Edwards Field.

Many more firsts were set, including the first time McM has shut out an opponent in a doubleheader sweep, the first no-hitter in program history and the first home run at Edwards Field.

The War Hawks (3-1) will look to keep that momentum as they head into American Southwest Conference play Friday and Saturday by hosting University of the Ozarks at Edwards Field. Friday’s doubleheader begins at 4 p.m., while Saturday’s single game is slated for a noon start.

McMurry 8, Southwest 0 (6 inn.)

Sophomore pitcher Camille Scott threw the first no-hitter in program history, tossing six scoreless innings. Scott struck out nine in the process, and only walked two batters.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the team behind me,” Scott said. “It was a great experience.”

Scott also delivered the game-winning hit in the sixth inning. With McM up 7-0, Scott laced a double to centerfield to score sophomore second baseman Sydney King for the 8-0 run-rule victory.

The War Hawks gave Scott all the run support she would need in the second inning, batting around and scoring six runs. After the first three batters reached on singles, junior catcher Kelsey Ahart scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch.

Senior leftfielder Kollin Morris walked to reload the bases, and pinch runner Brianna Martinez next scored on a fielder’s choice by senior shortstop Mikayla Krause.

Pinch hitter Symone Gary got an easy RBI on a walk, and McM continued going station-to-station on an RBI single by third baseman Emily Michki. Ahart walked her second time up in the inning for an RBI, and designated player Kasey Woolard drove in the final run of the frame with yet another walk.

After a scoreless third inning, McM added another run in the fourth when pinch runner Dehlila Cantu scored on a passed ball.

In addition to her stellar performance in the circle, Scott led the War Hawks at the plate with three hits and an RBI. Four others collected one hit, while five others had one RBI.

McMurry 10, Southwest 0 (5 inn.)

The game was already in hand, but that didn’t stop more history from happening.

With two outs and a runner on second, designated player Kelsey Ahart smacked the first home run in Edwards Field history, driving the ball well over the fence in left-center field.

“I was definitely struggling, at first, and was asking Coach McNally if I could go outside and take a few cuts,” Ahart explained. “I asked Coach (Ripley), ‘I need help, I’m feeling good but I’m not getting everything together.'”

“So she said you need to do this, we fixed it, and it felt really good to hit that ball today.”

The home run capped an explosive afternoon at the plate for the War Hawks, who scored 10 runs in just four innings. Ahart also opened the scoring for McM in the first inning with an RBI double to left.

McMurry got its second shutout in the circle, with junior Nicole Pinney pitching all five innings, allowing just four hits. Pinney struck out six while walking none in her first appearance as a War Hawk.

Pinney received plenty of run support, with McM adding three runs in the second inning. Shortstop Mikayla Krause reached on an error, and scored on the throw when pinch runner Brianna Martinez stole second.

The other two runs in the inning came when Sydney King raced all the way around the bases on a throwing error by the USW third baseman, with Ramirez scoring in the process.

McM’s final six runs all came in the fourth inning.

Ahart topped the McM lineup with two hits and three RBIs, while Krause scored a pair of runs. The War Hawks had only five RBIs in the game, taking advantage of three Mustang errors.